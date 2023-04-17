Savannah SCORE and Wells Fargo Present The 10th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County on May 3

Want to see similar Community Partner events? Visit our events calendar.

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah SCORE and Wells Fargo will present The 10th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The free event will be held from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. in the Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University, located in the Howard Jordan building of the College of Business Administration. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Savannah area business leaders from different sectors will each have three minutes to present a brief overview of the current state of affairs in Chatham County as it pertains to their industries. They will then offer their key insights into what this means to the future of Savannah and the small business owner.

The conference is free and open to the public.

Please RSVP with this link: https://www.score.org/ savannah/event/10th-annual- state-small-business-chatham- county

The 2023 State of Small Business in Chatham County presenters are:

SPEAKER: Michael Toma, Ph.D., professor of economics, Georgia Southern University in Savannah

TOPIC: Small Business Statistical Overview

SPEAKER: Moncello Stewart, president, the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce

TOPIC: Black Business Ownership

SPEAKER: Becky Brownlee, area director, Small Business Development Center, UGA

TOPIC: 2023 Small Businesses Credit Survey

SPEAKER: Joseph Marinelli, president, Visit Savannah

TOPIC: Tourism

SPEAKER: Scott C. Scheidt, chief security officer, Seimitsu IT Services and High-Speed Broadband Fiber

TOPIC: CyberSecurity

SPEAKER: MarRonde Lumpkin-Lotson, Department of Economic Development, City of Savannah

TOPIC: Certification

SPEAKER: Paula Kreissler, executive director, Healthy Savannah

TOPIC: Productivity

SPEAKER: Victoria Saxton, COO/CFO, Small Business Assistance Corporation

TOPIC: Small Business Access to Capital in the Savannah Region

SPEAKER: Charles Bowen, corporate / entertainment attorney, The Bowen Law Group

TOPIC: Film Industry in Savannah

SPEAKER: Catalina Garcia-Quick, Business Development, Pratt Industries – Recycling Division

TOPIC: Local Strides in Sustainability

SPEAKER: Rhett Mouchet, associate broker, Colliers International Savannah

TOPIC: Commercial Real Estate Trends

SPEAKER: Jesse Dillon, Chief Operating Officer, SEDA

TOPIC: Growth in the Savannah Area

CONFIDENCE INDEX SURVEY: Phillip Scroggin, Sol Insight

Moderators for the event are the founders of The State of Small Business in Chatham County: Marjorie Young, CEO of Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc., and Joe Marchese, owner of Joe Marchese Commercial Construction.

The presenting sponsors are Wells Fargo and Savannah SCORE.

Supporting sponsors include The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, The City of Savannah’s Entrepreneurial Center, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Buy Local Savannah, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, Inc., Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc., Joe Marchese Construction and Sol Insights.

ABOUT WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

ABOUT SCORE

SCORE, with 240 chapters around the country, is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. A resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), SCORE’s 10,000 volunteers, composed of successful entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate executives, donate over 4 million hours of of their time each year to help small businesses succeed. Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and, in 2020, was designated a Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by fewer than 10% of SCORE’s chapters. All of SCORE’s business mentoring services are provided at no cost. To schedule a free session with a Savannah SCORE Mentor, please visit https://savannah.score.org/ content/find-mentor-305. (912)-652-4335