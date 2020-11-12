By Jen Bonnett for Savannah Morning News

This past Saturday, I had the privilege to serve as a volunteer moderator for the Savannah Coastal Empire Chapter of the Society of Women Engineers’ Girls Engineer IT Day.

Founded in 1950, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is a non-profit educational and service organization focused on ensuring engineering is a highly desirable career for women and girls. SWE empowers women and girls to succeed and advance in engineering careers and recognizes those life-changing contributions and achievements in the field…

