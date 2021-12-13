Savannah Master Calendar Launches Community Volunteer Board

Savannah, GA — Savannah Master Calendar (SMC) announces the launch of a new, FREE community resource, to serve as a central hub that highlights all volunteer opportunities for both youth and adult Savannahians – the Savannah Volunteer Board. This initiative is sponsored with the support of The Eichholz Law Firm (TELF).

The Volunteer Board was created for the local community and is both user-friendly and free for any organization to post its volunteer opportunities. As the most complete and comprehensive calendar of events for Savannah, this was the next natural platform for Savannah Master Calendar to incorporate to its multitude of community-oriented services. Continually striving to simplify how our local businesses and nonprofit organizations are able to identify the most relevant information, SMC hopes this community Board will continue to assist all nonprofits, as well as highlight new opportunities for afterschool youth volunteer programs.

About Savannah Master Calendar:

Savannah Master Calendar is the greater Savannah area’s #1 source for business, community, and nonprofit events. In addition to providing locals with the city’s most comprehensive event calendar, Savannah

Master Calendar is a source for community news, event photos, and coupons for Savannah’s best local businesses. Visit savannahmastercalendar.com and sign up for its free weekly newsletter. Follow Savannah Master Calendar on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Eichholz Law Firm:

Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our

team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and

increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal

services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the

negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.