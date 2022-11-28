Savannah Economic Development Authority’s 2023 Annual Meeting to Take Place Jan. 4th

It’s no surprise that we’re into growing our community. That’s been our mission since day one. And we love the collective that supports us through their participation.

If you’re interested in seeing how Savannah continues to grow, you’ll enjoy the annual meeting of the Savannah Development Economic Authority.

The meeting is happening next year on January 4, so you’ve got time to register.

We’re looking forward to the keynote speaker, Hyundai Motor America’s C.E.O. Randy Parker. The car giant broke ground in Bryan County this October, investing more than $5 billion into a fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility.

It’s an interesting time to be in Savannah. Join us to learn more about our city’s future at:

WHERE: Savannah International Trade and Convention Center at 1 International Drive in Savannah, Ga. 31401

WHEN: January 4th, 2023, 8:00 AM

BUY TICKETS