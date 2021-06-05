Savannah, GA (May 13, 2021) Savannah Country Day School has announced that it has secured the funding to begin construction on a new 32,000 sq. ft. Upper School building.

The new building, which will be named in honor of Shirley and Bud Mingledorff ’64, will house all Upper School STEM classes, including five math classrooms, five science labs, an energy learning lab, and a fabrication/maker space. Other building features will include a library, conference/meeting rooms, common areas for students, Deans’ offices, and a second-story outdoor gathering space.

The new Upper School building was made possible by the lead gifts of Bud ’64 and Shirley Mingledorff, Rob ‘66 and Celeste Demere, Ben and Susie MacMillan, and Reed ‘87 and Meredith ‘92 Dulany. Other significant contributors include Peter Thacher and Jane Vaden Thacher ‘84, the Lewis Family Foundation, Brian and Kathie Harlander, Hunter ‘97 and Clementine Philbrick, Curtis ‘70 and Carol Lewis, and the Hunter Foundation.

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with the construction of our new Upper School STEM building. The support of our donors, especially during this past year, speaks volumes to the generosity and resolve of our larger school community,” states Head of School Kef Wilson. “This new state-of-the-art building will transform our campus and provide for our students a first-rate academic facility.”

Savannah Country Day partnered with Architectural Resources Cambridge out of Boston, MA, and Hussey Gay Bell of Savannah to design a building that would complement the surrounding facilities and anchor the Upper School buildings. Local general contracting firm West Construction Company will oversee construction, which is expected to conclude in the fall of 2022.

Matt West, president of West Construction Company adds, “The addition of the STEM building reinforces Country Day’s reputation of academic excellence and its commitment to students and faculty. We’re excited to be a part of this significant project for our community, and look forward to all of the work ahead.”

The Upper School STEM building is the initial phase of Country Day’s $20 million “Invest in Excellence” campaign to improve campus facilities and better meet the needs of students. Additional components include athletic upgrades and renovations, a fine and performing arts expansion, and efforts to benefit The Little School and grow the school’s endowment.