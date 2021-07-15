An international charity, codebar facilitates the growth of a diverse tech community by running free regular programming workshops for minority groups in tech. The codebar Savannah chapter provides free workshops to learn programming in a safe and supportive environment at your own pace, OR if you have experience as a programmer, to share your knowledge and coach students.

On July 15th, codebar Savannah announced their plans to return after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The program takes place on the second floor of the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) in Savannah, which is across from Savanah High. The coding workshop will take place on Monday, September 13th, from 5:30p-7p.

codebar relies on volunteers to help assist with the workshops. They are looking for current programmers to help with coaching for the hour-and-a-half long event.

Questions? Email savannah@codebar.io.

To sign up, please click HERE.