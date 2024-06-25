Savannah Business Chamber to Host “Under The Big Top Business Connection” on June 27th

On June 27th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, the Savannah Business Chamber will host the “Under the Big Top Business Connection” at the Savannah Savannah Country Club. The evening is a prime opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators to broaden their professional horizons in a captivating and fun atmosphere.

This event promises not just an opportunity to exchange business cards, but to forge meaningful partnerships and delve into insightful discussions with like-minded professionals. The cost of attendance is $30 for Chamber members and $45 for member guests. The evening includes refreshments, music, and “an array of playful surprises,” setting an enjoyable backdrop to serious business discussions and connection building. The Savannah Country Club, located at 501 Wilmington Island Rd, offers a picturesque venue that complements the festive theme of the event, providing an ideal setting for both new and seasoned members of the business community to come together.

For additional details or to reserve your spot, you can reach out to Sam Wilkins at SWilkins@SavannahChamber.com or call (912) 644-6459. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged to ensure participation in what promises to be one of the most memorable networking events of the year.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with fellow professionals in a fun and festive environment, all while potentially sparking collaborations that could lead to substantial growth and opportunities for your business. Join us to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the thriving business landscape of Savannah.

Learn more and register to attend by clicking here.