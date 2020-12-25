Each year, Santa’s Pantry collects non-perishable food items to deliver to food-insecure families through the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. This year was a little different. Due to the pandemic, the program pivoted to instead focus solely on raising money rather than collecting food items for the cause.

Through an online auction, ambassador program, plant sale, matching donations from The Collins Quarter, and business and citizen support, Santa’s Pantry was able to raise more money than ever before.

The local program, which is fiscally sponsored by TechSAV – a local 501(c)3 non-profit, raised over $15,000. The money was then used to purchase gift cards that were delivered to 26 Title 1 schools throughout the district. These gift cards were then distributed by staff to the students with the greatest need.

Santa’s Pantry is led by a small team of volunteers, who work tirelessly to make this happen each year. Because of their work and your contributions, children and their families will have food on the table this holiday.

To learn more about Santa’s Pantry, visit their page here: https://www.facebook.com/santaspantry