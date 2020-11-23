[…] Santa’s Pantry hosting online auction to feed families in need over holidays […]

Each year, food-insecure children face a long winter break without the breakfasts and lunches served via the school system. Approximately 66% of Savannah Chatham County Public School System students are economically disadvantaged and will struggle during these weeks. In 2015, a group of concerned citizens gathered together to host a small food drive to fill this need at one local school. By 2019, the program grew to serve over 20 schools and 1,000 students.

In a typical year, Santa’s Pantry volunteers collect, sort, inventory, bag, and deliver collected food from the community, along with food purchased from grocery stores using monetary donations. The need for social distancing requires the program to pivot. This year, Santa’s Pantry will distribute grocery store gift cards so families can buy what they need. School counselors and principals will be the distribution point to protect the students’ identities and to ensure the students most in need are served.

The goal this year is to raise $20,000. Santa’s Pantry partners with TecSAV, so their message is amplified and donations are tax-deductible.

Santa’s Pantry has come up with fun ways to fundraise this year including by hosting an online auction. Categories include Collectibles & Toys, Needful Things, Services, Experiences, Health and Wellness, Art, Fashion, and Food and Alcohol.

You can visit the Santa’s Pantry auction page HERE.

Donate to Santa’s Pantry via their sponsor, TechSAV HERE.

Learn more about Santa’s Pantry:

https://www.facebook.com/santaspantry