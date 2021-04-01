About the Software Developer Apprentice Opening

SALT is seeking a software developer apprentice in the Statesboro & Savannah area. Due to the recent expansion of their technology offices in historic downtown Savannah and the quiet announcement of our partnership with Georgia Southern University, they are launching our inaugural team of up-and-coming software engineers to help our clients accomplish innovative real-world projects with students who are continuing to hone their craft.

SALT is interested in entry-level software developers who can join our team and contribute to their team in a controlled experiential environment. Be prepared to explain what you bring to the table!

This position will most closely resemble a Software Developer pathway in their organization.

Day-to-day roles will be varied across the chosen project for the semester, so expect to work on the web, mobile, desktop, back-end, front-end, old code, and new code. They are still working on the launch of our website and such, so learning more about SALT will have to wait for the interviews!

Basic Qualifications:

0 to 3 years of experience using .NET Core or .NET Framework 4.0 or higher

0 to 3 years of C#

0 to 3 years of web development

0 to 3 years of SQL experience

Degree in or currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or post-graduate degree program in the computer-related field from accredited US-based university preferred.

This apprentice should be a self-starter that can handle multiple priorities simultaneously. Additionally, the candidate should display a continual learning pattern and a desire to broaden their software development and design skills. SALT provides state-of-the-art hardware and development tools coupled with your new team of apprentices and a mentor group of highly skilled developers in a cutting-edge Microsoft environment.

In Your First Week:

– Meet your team and settle in with your schedule!

– Review our current lineup of projects and learn about our systems and processes.

– Attend planning meetings with the team.

In Your First Month:

– Document potential areas of improvement in the application and commit to work items that will fix those issues.

– Start work on a small project or code a new feature in one of our product lines.

– Start writing code as you squash bugs and put out hot-fixes for clients.

By the End of the Semester:

– Collaborate with your team to tackle larger application needs and new development items.

– Involve yourself in the design process to identify opportunities to elevate the overall application.

– Begin tinkering with more complex SQL queries and stored procedures.

Preferred Skills:

– Understanding of object-oriented design principles

– Knowledge of common design patterns

– Exposure to MVC/MVVM patterns

– Exposure to .Net Core and Visual Studio 2017+ or Visual Studio Code

– JQuery, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap

– SQL Server / SQL Server Reporting Services

– Xamarin (Swift and Java)

Responsibilities:

– Write object-oriented code

– Adhere to project lead deadlines & lead developer architecture

– Adhere to technical lead apprentice’s development requirements

– Consistently meet scrum lead’s project deadlines.

– Agile development methodologies

– Potential to participate in the architecture of projects

– Potential for project leadership responsibilities

– Participate in design and code reviews

– Work with other developers in solving new and existing technical issues.

– Develop high-level and detailed design specifications and estimates

– Perform requirements analysis and develop technical specifications

– Implementing strategies to fulfill data management requirements of – applications in production, test, and development environments

– Design and create databases to fulfill application data requirements.

– Design, create, test, deploy, and maintain SQL scripts and procedures for use by applications.

You must be able to commute to the office in the 30458 postal codes. Office hours will be scheduled at the beginning of the semester.

For extra credit and an expedited review, you may contact the hiring manager for the company about this job directly, send a copy of your resume, cover letter, interview availability, and any questions to the following email address; legitimate candidates should be able to decipher:

66 32 31 2d 30 34 2d 72 65 63 72 75 69 74 69 6e 67 40 73 61 6c 74 73 61 76 2e 63 6f 6d

View this position and application link via The Creative Coast Job Portal here: https://thecreativecoast.works/jobs

About Southern Automation, Logistics & Technology (SALT)

SALT is an innovative technology-focused organization partnering with industry and academia to bring bleeding-edge technology ideas to market.

Founded in 2020, SALT is an innovative technology-focused organization partnering with industry and academia to bring bleeding edge technology ideas to market. Our founders envision a fully-engaged company that transforms its clients digitally as well as it’s community practically.

Our mission is to harness the creativity and ingenuity of our region to empower an engine of technological impact to last for generations.