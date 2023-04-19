SALT & The Creative Coast are Seeking Marketing Apprentices

We’re seeking entry-level marketing apprentices who can join our team in the Savannah area !

The apprenticeship is a paid opportunity and a hybrid role that offers real-world marketing experience in a supportive, experimental environment. Apprentices will be required to come into the office at least twice per week as well as assist with in-person events and programs as they arise. This is a contract position that will involve 15 hours of work per week. As a contract worker, you will be required to track and record your hours as you work.

Send a copy of your resume, send a writing sample (see the last section of this job description), send your interview availability, and any questions to Gracie Smith at [email protected] Resumes submitted without a writing sample will not be considered. Writing, in all forms, is a critical component to the role.

Specifics About the Role

Apprentices will support the initiatives, brands, and programs that fall under SALT and/or The Creative Coast (see below for more on us). Day-to-day duties will vary across projects for the semester. Apprentices will report to the lead program manager.

We’re looking for someone with 0 to 3 years of experience in the following areas. Here’s what to expect with the apprenticeship…

– Writing web copy, press releases, news stories, social media copy, and more

– Curating and designing newsletter content

– Using and updating WordPress websites

– Keyword research and SEO best practices

– Graphic design

– Social media management

– Photography, videography, and editing

– Campaign marketing for events/programs

– Creating reports on social media, newsletter, and website performance using tools like Buffer Analytics and Google Analytics

– Actively participating in marketing and staff meetings providing solutions and up-to-date information on different projects in progress

– Representing SALT and/or The Creative Coast at events and social gatherings as they arise

We’re looking for apprentices who possess the below skills, characteristics

A college/university student OR an individual with a bachelor’s or post-graduate degree in marketing, public relations, journalism, or professional communications from an accredited US-based university.

You’re seeking marketing/communications experience or have up to 3 years of experience

You’re a self-starter who is motivated to work hard and celebrate wins

You take pride in your work and have fun doing it

You display a continual learning pattern and a desire to broaden your marketing and communications skills

You possess a collaborative attitude and celebrate your teammates’ wins just as much as your own

When it comes to both internal and external communications, you write with attention to detail, clearly, and compellingly

You’re willing to do the research to understand your audience and get the facts straight

You enjoy the excitement of working on multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment (a.k.a – you’re good at multitasking)

You work with timeliness and prioritization to meet deadlines

You’re passionate about or are keenly interested in writing!

About SALT

Founded in 2020, SALT is an innovative technology-focused organization partnering with industry and academia to bring bleeding-edge technology ideas to market. Our founders envision a fully engaged company that transforms its clients digitally as well as its community practically.

Our mission is to harness the creativity and ingenuity of our region to empower an engine of technological impact to last our community for generations.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast was founded in 1997 by the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), Chatham County and the City of Savannah to create/foster the creative technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our activities, we strive to make an economic impact on our community, our city, the region and our state, through the creation of high-wage, high-tech and creative jobs.

Our Mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia.

The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies.

Our brands include…

The Creative Coast (www.thecreativecoast.org)

chooseSAV (www.chooseSAV.com)

The GRIT Conference (www.thegritconference.com)

Coastal Navigator (website launching soon)

The Bridge Fund (website coming soon)

To learn more about the organizations you will be working with visit, https://saltsav.com/ and https://thecreativecoast.org.

Ready to apply?

Writing Sample

Rather than a cover letter, we require applicants to share an example of their ability to write clearly and compellingly. Please submit the following:

Please provide a 300-500 word blog post/article telling us about a Savannah-based activity that locals (not tourists) like. Check out The Creative Coast’s sister website at www.choosesav.com to get a sense of our writing style and what we are looking for.

Those who do not submit a writing sample with their resume, will not be considered for the apprenticeship.