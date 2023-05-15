Right to Start to Host Free Lunch for Savannah Entrepreneurs – May 24th @ 12:30pm

By The Creative Coast | May 15, 2023

NEWS PROVIDED BY RIGHT TO START

Are you an entrepreneur with a story to tell? Would you like a free lunch? 🙂 

Join Savannah’s Right to Start Advocate, Aysia Woods, for lunch at The Clyde Market on Wednesday, May 24th at 12:30pm, to meet fellow local entrepreneurs and share your story.

Right to Start is a non-profit organization fighting to expand entrepreneurial opportunity for all through grassroots organizing, policy advocacy, and storytelling. Sign up here! Spots are limited.

Contact [email protected] with any questions.

