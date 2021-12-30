Resume-Ready & Professional Polishing with the Top Tier Business Executive in Mind ft. Jordan Riles

This Lunchtime Topic is an opportunity for business leaders to ensure their resumes are still up-to-date. Even business owners should be ready for any contracts that may become available or interest them. Speaker Jordan Riles will also help attendees and listeners polish their business etiquette to include proper introductions, LinkedIn, and professional protocol.

About Jordan:

Ms. Jordan Riles is a May 2011 graduate of Savannah State University, earning her Bachelors Degree in Mass Communications for Public Relations with a minor in Sociology. She completed her Master of Professional Communication & Leadership from the GA Southern University Armstrong/Savannah campus. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and has held the positions of Miss Ebony Fashion Fair 2008, Miss Savannah State University 2010-2011 and Miss Black Georgia USA 2013. Riles established her own LLC, Joy Enterprises, LLC in April of 2012 which houses Impressum Etiquette and Riles Resumes Plus+. Ms. Jordan is the recipient of the 2014 SSU Influential Alumni Award, the 2016 Juneteenth GA Outstanding Citizens Award and the 2018 Now Generation Award at the 50th MLK Commemorative Celebration. She received her Corporate Etiquette Instructing Certification from the prestigious American School of Protocol, Atlanta, GA and her Pageant Judge’s Certification for the states of GA, FL and SC. She served for one year as the Culture & Communications Specialist at the Law Offices of Atty Mike Hostilo (Mike Hostilo Law Firm) following her internship with the company and in 2021, transitioned to Full-Time entrepreneurship. She encourages everyone to follow their passion and pursue their purpose because both are possible.