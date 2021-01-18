Photo taken during a previous Girls Who Code Savannah. Winter 2021 meetups will take place virtually, online.

Girls Who Code Savannah is back! After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the youth program will return for virtual workshops starting February 13th.

Girls Who Code Clubs are meant for girls to join a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models, and use Computer Science to change the world. Volunteer instructors provide a learning environment where young women are introduced to fundamental principles, technologies, and skills associated with computer programming and Internet technologies.

When young women join a Club, they are able to learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and learn about inspiring role models. They then work in teams and use code to design and build a Girls Who Code Project that solves real-world problems.

Clubs are for young women attending public middle school (grades 6-8) in Chatham County. Whether your child is a beginner or a computer master, she is invited to join the movement. In order to participate, youth must have parent/guardian permission, a computer with internet connectivity, and access to Wi-fi.

The club involves 8 sessions meeting every two weeks on Saturdays at 2:30pm via Google Classroom:

February 13th

February 27th

March 13th

March 27th

April 10th

April 24th

May 8th

May 22nd

Space for this program is limited. Therefore, Girls Who Code Savannah asks that those interested in participating make a commitment to attending all eight sessions. If an interested party cannot be present for all sessions due to other commitments or conflicts, the program volunteers ask that you please wait until the next round of sessions is offered and allow someone who can fully participate in the program an opportunity for acceptance in this round of sessions.

Interested in signing up your child? Visit our Girls Who Code page by clicking the below link and filling out a quick registration form.

Register here: https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/girls-who-code

Girls Who Code Savannah is a program of the larger, national Girls Who Code organization that has over 8,500 programs worldwide. Their mission is to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.