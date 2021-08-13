Registration Now Open For Free Girls Who Code Savannah Program

SAVANNAH (August 13, 2021) – Girls Who Code Savannah is back! The youth program will return with five free in-person workshops starting September 25th.

What: Girls Who Code Clubs are meant for girls to join a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models, and use Computer Science to change the world. Volunteer instructors provide a learning environment where young women are introduced to fundamental principles, technologies, and skills associated with computer programming and Internet technologies.

When young women join a Club, they are able to learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and learn about inspiring role models. They then work in teams and use code to design and build a Girls Who Code Project that solves real-world problems.

Clubs are for young women attending public middle school (grades 6-8) in Chatham County. Whether your child is a beginner or a computer master, she is invited to join the movement. In order to participate, youth must have parent/guardian permission, a laptop with internet connectivity capability, and a commitment to attending all five in-person sessions. We have a limited number of laptops available for use during the workshops. Please notify us if your child does not have access to a laptop.

When: The Club involves five sessions, which will meet on Saturdays and run from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

September 25th

October 2nd

October 16th

October 30th

November 13th

Space for this program is limited. Therefore, Girls Who Code Savannah asks that those interested in participating make a commitment to attending all five sessions. If an interested party cannot be present for all sessions due to other commitments or conflicts, the program volunteers ask that you please wait until the next round of sessions is offered and allow someone who can fully participate in the program an opportunity for acceptance in this round of sessions.

Where: Workshops will be held at The Creative Coast located at 2 E. Bryan Street, Suite #100A, in downtown Savannah.

Registration: Visit The Creative Coast’s Girls Who Code page by clicking the below link and filling out a quick registration form. https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/girls-who-code

About Girls Who Code Savannah

Girls Who Code Savannah is a program of the larger, national Girls Who Code organization. GWC is a non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. Their programs educate, equip, and inspire girls with the computing skills they’ll need to pursue 21st century opportunities. GWC Savannah is sponsored by and is a Partner Program of The Creative Coast, a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the City of Savannah and the Savannah Economic Development Authority. To learn more about The Creative Coast’s mission and vision to catalyze the innovation economy, click here.