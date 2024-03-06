Registration Now Open For Free Girls Code Savannah Spring Sessions

Read all of the latest news stories HERE.

SAVANNAH (March 5, 2024) – Girls Code Savannah is back! The Creative Coast’s youth program will return this spring with four, free in-person Saturday Sessions starting March 23rd, 2024. The program, which is a STEM‐based educational platform focused on teaching 5th to 8th-grade girls in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools how to code, will take place in partnership with Live Oak Public Libraries at a different library location each week.

Girls Code Savannah Saturday Sessions will meet from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM. Dates and locations include…

March 23rd at Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410)

April 13th at Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419)

April 20th at Bull Street Library (2002 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401)

April 27th at Garden City Library (104 Sunshine Ave, Garden City, GA 31405)

Each library location will run two parallel sessions: one for beginners and another for Girls Code Savannah returning coders. The beginner-level session will teach introduction to HTML and CSS for students new to website coding or for those who would like to brush up on their introductory website coding skills. A simultaneous second session will allow returning coders to continue building upon the websites they’ve already created.

Girls Code Savannah is led by Lesli Ott, an experienced full-stack software developer and data scientist who is responsible for curriculum development. She serves as a lead instructor for Girls Code Savannah camps and classes as well as a teaching mentor for several female high school and college students assisting with the program. The high school and college students, in turn, also lead instruction as paid teaching assistants.

With guidance and mentorship from an experienced developer and teachers, Girls Code Savannah attendees have the opportunity to learn to code in a supportive, fun, and friendly environment. The overall mission of Girls Code Savannah is to inspire girls in the Savannah community to continue to advance their technology and coding education and to consider the many benefits of pursuing high-impact and high-income STEM-based careers.

To register for spring sessions visit the Girls Code Savannah website at https://girlscodesavannah.org/ camps-classes.html.

For questions about the upcoming sessions, sponsorship opportunities, and future teaching assistant openings, please contact Lesli Ott at lesli@girlscodesavannah.org.

Girls Code Savannah is a community partner program of The Creative Coast and is made possible by generous annual sponsors at the City of Savannah and the Howmet Aerospace Foundation.

While Girls Code Savannah is designed for 5th to 8th-grade girls in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools (homeschool students included), we welcome all genders to attend our girl-focused camps and classes.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the City of Savannah, the Advanced Technology Development Center, and the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.