Registration Now Open For Free Girls Code Savannah Fall Sessions

SAVANNAH (September 19, 2023) – Girls Code Savannah is back! The youth program will return this Fall with four, free in-person Saturday Sessions starting October 14th, 2023. The program, which is a STEM‐based educational platform that teaches 5th to 8th grade girls in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools how to code, will take place in partnership with Live Oak Public Libraries at a different library each week.

Girls Code Savannah Saturday Sessions will meet from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM. Dates and locations include…

October 14th at Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419)

October 21st at Forest City Public Library (1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415)

October 28th at Islands Public Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410)

November 4th at Garden City Library (104 Sunshine Rd, Garden City, GA 31405)

Each library location will run two parallel sessions: one for beginners and another for Summer Camp 2023 returning coders. The beginner-level session will teach introduction to HTML and CSS for girls new to website coding or for those who would like to brush up on their introductory website coding skills. A simultaneous second session will allow girls returning from Summer Camp 2023 to continue building upon the websites they created there through learning additional website coding skills.

The Girls Code Savannah Program Coordinator, Lesli Ott, is an experienced full-stack software developer and data scientist who also leads curriculum development. She serves as a lead instructor for Girls Code Savannah camps and classes as well as a teaching mentor for several female high school and college students assisting with the program. The high school and college students, in turn, also lead instruction as paid teaching assistants. As Girls Code Savannah participants move from middle school to high school, they have the opportunity to grow into a teaching assistant position as well.

With guidance and mentorship from an experienced developer and teachers, Girls Code Savannah attendees have the opportunity to learn to code in a supportive, fun, and friendly environment. The overall mission of Girls Code Savannah is to inspire girls in the Savannah community to continue to advance their technology and coding education and to consider the many benefits of pursuing high-impact and high-income STEM-based careers.

To register for fall sessions visit Girls Code Savannah’s website at https://girlscodesavannah.org/upcoming-classes.html.

For questions about the upcoming sessions, sponsorship opportunities, and future teaching assistant openings, please contact Lesli Ott at lesli@girlscodesavannah.org.

Girls Code Savannah is made possible by generous annual sponsors at the City of Savannah and the Howmet Aerospace Foundation.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the City of Savannah, the Advanced Technology Development Center, and the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.

Media Contact: Kaitlin Lance: kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org; (912) 665-7825