Red Eye Film Productions Set to Host A Live Screening of “Roots & Revolution: Wisdom from Savannah’s Entrepreneurs”

Red Eye Film Productions will host a live screening of “Roots & Revolution: Wisdom from Savannah’s Entrepreneurs,” a short documentary that showcases the journeys of local entrepreneurs and advocates. From cherished shop owners to general contractors, this documentary highlights the stories of individuals and the tough decisions, major shifts, and immense dedication it has taken to bring their visions to life. This live screening will be held on Thursday, May 23, 5:30p to 8:30p at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship.

Before the film, there will be a networking mixer. Entrepreneurs, come prepared to make meaningful connections! During the networking mixer, representatives from a variety of entrepreneurial support organizations such as The Creative Coast, the Small Business Assistance Corporation, and Access to Capital (ACE) Women’s Business Center (WBC) Savannah will be available to answer your questions and connect with you. Get your questions answered, build relationships, and celebrate the entrepreneurial community!

After the film, there will be a panel discussion and audience Q&A. The “Revolutionary Conversations” segment will be a fireside chat focused on entrepreneurial support, law, insurance, finance, leadership, and mindset.

This panel will feature…

Lydia Rayner-Syed with New York Life Insurance Company

Rachel White with Truist

Attorney Joseph Ervin

Victoria Baylor, CPC, CNLP, CODC with Victoria Baylor Leadership & OD Solutions

finance professional Alaina Parks

Nick Palumbo, Executive Director of The Creative Coast!

“Roots & Revolution: Wisdom from Savannah’s Entrepreneurs” was directed by Kewaan Drayton and produced by Olivia Nadine. They are both in the 2024 Truist Foundation Fellowship cohort.

“Our mission with the Roots & Revolution event is to disseminate entrepreneurial wisdom in a way that engages not only the business community but also the creative community and general public. Everyone has ideas, and sometimes, all it takes is the right advice from the right person to ignite them. We are dedicated to curating a space and environment that activates the entrepreneurial spirit within our community,” said Drayton. “Thank you to Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, the Truist Foundation, and the Watson Institute for helping us power this event!”

A portion of the ticket sales proceeds will go towards a grant for an aspiring entrepreneur. Light refreshments will be provided. You may register here to be a part of this amazing event. You don’t want to miss out, tickets are going FAST!