Newest Creative Coast Member and cutting-edge Cyber Security Company RangeForce is seeking Savannah-based Sales Reps. The job description is as follows…

The Inside Sales Representative is responsible for the business development in companies with lower than 5000 employees. This will include prospecting, demonstrating the platform, CRM data entry, and sales reporting.

This is a really exciting time to join our international organization, we are going through a significant period of growth and you will have the opportunity to grow with us.

The Inside Sales Representative is expected to…

Project the current sales numbers for month and quarter in your territory

Deliver reporting to support the projected number via Salesforce

Deliver sales pitches that reflect the problems customers need to solve

Receive leadership from the sales team with daily conversations & weekly meetings

Update and present progress to management

Be an expert with respect to the closing sales

Act as a leader within the company

Requirements

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a sales representative

Demonstrated success in closing sales initiatives

Ideally 1 year of experience in a job in the technology field

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Bachelor’s degree

Technical background desired

Excellent teamwork skills

Minimal travel expected

Familiarity with the enterprise network and application architectures is a plus

Offer

Salary & Benefits Package – Health, Vision & Dental plans – Relocation support if required

Flexible work hours to balance your life

Generous Leave Policy

Professional Development Opportunities

Opportunity to grow within the organization

Must be able to provide eligibility to work for any employer in the United States.

Click HERE to be redirected to the application process.