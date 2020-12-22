RangeForce Seeking Two Savannah Sales Reps
Newest Creative Coast Member and cutting-edge Cyber Security Company RangeForce is seeking Savannah-based Sales Reps. The job description is as follows…
The Inside Sales Representative is responsible for the business development in companies with lower than 5000 employees. This will include prospecting, demonstrating the platform, CRM data entry, and sales reporting.
This is a really exciting time to join our international organization, we are going through a significant period of growth and you will have the opportunity to grow with us.
The Inside Sales Representative is expected to…
- Project the current sales numbers for month and quarter in your territory
- Deliver reporting to support the projected number via Salesforce
- Deliver sales pitches that reflect the problems customers need to solve
- Receive leadership from the sales team with daily conversations & weekly meetings
- Update and present progress to management
- Be an expert with respect to the closing sales
- Act as a leader within the company
Requirements
- Minimum of 2 years of experience as a sales representative
- Demonstrated success in closing sales initiatives
- Ideally 1 year of experience in a job in the technology field
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Bachelor’s degree
- Technical background desired
- Excellent teamwork skills
- Minimal travel expected
- Familiarity with the enterprise network and application architectures is a plus
Offer
Salary & Benefits Package – Health, Vision & Dental plans – Relocation support if required
Flexible work hours to balance your life
Generous Leave Policy
Professional Development Opportunities
Opportunity to grow within the organization
Must be able to provide eligibility to work for any employer in the United States.
Click HERE to be redirected to the application process.