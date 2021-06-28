Focus Lab is a strategic brand agency that’s looking for the next addition to our team. We’re a U.S.-based remote-friendly company with thoughtful, creative professionals, passionate about partnering with good companies. Leveraging our craft and care for others, we exist to unlock the potential in the people around us, both internally and externally. We approach challenges with process-driven intentionality to inform the solutions we create. Craft is our calling card, camaraderie is our brand.

About the role:

Role location: Remote, USA

We are looking for a U.S.-based project manager. What does that mean at Focus Lab? It means you will be leading the project management duties for our brand and interactive projects. Working directly with our project teams including strategists, writers, and designers, you will be the champion of all things logistics and project organization. You’ll be responsible for making sure that clients and project teams are on the same page, regarding timelines, deliverables, scopes, etc. While the actual needs per client vary, the PM needs are very similar at their core.

Consider these questions: Are you detail-oriented? Can you organize various moving parts with comfort? Do you value listening? Are you able to reframe challenges as opportunities? Are you comfortable with critique and opposing opinions? Can you run a tight ship while still being flexible and empathetic?

The right applicant for this role has:

A background or skills that align with this position

Initiative, seeing what needs to be done, and making a plan for it

A love for detail and organization

Extremely strong communication skills

A unique approach to this job opening—let us know why you’re special!

If you got this far, getcha some bonus points by including “Applebees” somewhere in your application

Alignment with our core values

Ability to learn from your teammates

Soft skills in the way of your humility, hunger, and people smarts

You can expect to:

Manage, schedule, and attend client meetings for Interactive and Brand projects

Set up internal and client meeting agendas

Coordinate resources for projects

Create and maintain project timelines for projects

Schedule ad hoc meetings as needed

Manage tasks and client communication

Set up Trello boards and hand them over to the team

Triage project and scheduling roadblocks and escalate them if necessary

Take actionable meeting notes and assign them to team members

Work with the team to set up general project and situational processes

Schedule and conduct internal and client debriefs after project completion

Serve as a critical communication bridge between our team and clients

Value building strong relationships

Work during east coast time frames

Interested? Cool. Here’s how to apply:

(Please see job description & application link below)

This job posting will close on Friday, July 23rd.

To apply, write us something specific for this application. It doesn’t need to be long; just let us know why you’d be a great fit at Focus Lab, what’s your favorite project and what we should know about it, and what you see your future looking like with us.

We understand that candidates won’t check every single box we have here; most of us didn’t when we applied either. If you are interested, we highly encourage you to still apply!

Our interview process looks like this:

A chat with someone on our hiring team

An interview to walk through your project management experience and related skills

An interview to talk about Focus Lab culture

Our goal is to start interviewing in July with an ideal start date sometime in mid-August.

Oh, and just one thing, our entire team is off for a mid-year rest the week of July 5-9th so don’t worry if you don’t hear a response during that time. We’ll be sure to get back to you.

We’re excited to hear from you!