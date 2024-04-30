Progressive Partners with Hello Alice to offer $50k Grant for Small Businesses
Applications are now being accepted for the Progressive Driving Small Business Forward grant program in partnership with Hello Alice!
This initiative devotes $1 million to support 20 worthy businesses, awarding each recipient a $50,000 grant. Additionally, grant winners will be able to participate in an exclusive 12-week virtual Boost Camp coaching program to provide business owners with the necessary tools and resources to reach their growth goals.
To be considered for this opportunity, you must:
- Be an entrepreneur, 18+, who is the leading executive of a for-profit business located and registered in one of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia; excluding U.S. Territories;
- Have 10 or fewer employees and less than $5M in annual gross revenue;
- Have a demonstrated need for a qualifying commercial vehicle to run your business and a clear plan for growth as a result of this vehicle purchase;
- Not be an independent contractor whose primary business is for a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft, or third-party food delivery such as UberEats, DoorDash, PostMates, Grubhub, Instacart, etc.
You may apply here. No purchases are necessary; you just need to create an account and fill out the application! The application deadline is June 14, 2024, at 6 p.m. ET. More information may be found here.