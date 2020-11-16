Priority VA is seeking to fill four positions. Priority VA recruits top executive assistants for entrepreneurial businesses.

Executive Assistant

Priority VA is seeking someone to fill the role of Executive Assistant their client, Stacey Boehman. This is a part-time W2 virtual position where the expectation is for 20 hrs over 5 days a week, with some special exceptions when the CEO is traveling. This role will transition to full time over the next year.

Assistant/Community Manager

Client Success Coordinator

The Success Catalyst’s primary role is to serve Priority VA’s clients and executive assistants. As Priority VA’s Success Catalyst, you take clients/EAs by the hand and lead them through coaching/mentoring so they don’t feel lost, frustrated, or questioning. This is a part-time to full-time, W2 work-from-home opportunity.

Talent Acquisition/Recruiter

The Talent Acquisition/Recruiter executes an end-to-end recruiting process being the single point of contact for Clients & Candidates by managing searches against a timeline with a focus on meeting benchmarks and metrics, and managing multiple priorities simultaneously. This is a part-time to full-time, work-from-home opportunity.

