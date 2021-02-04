The Small Business Assistance Corporation recently released the latest funding stats for the second round of PPP Loans. Tony O’Reilly, President of Savannah’s SBAC, stated, “Already SBAC has funded over 30 new PPP loans, with many more in the approval process. That’s more than $650,000 back in our local economy, keeping hundreds of people employed and helping businesses keep their doors open.”

SBAC is accepting applications for the Paycheck Protection Program Loan through March 31, 2021. This SBA Loan, designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, is forgivable if all employees are kept on the payroll for either 8 or 24 weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

To learn more and apply for your business, visit the SBAC’s page here: