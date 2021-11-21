Power Couple, Chrissy and Wheeler, are Forging the Way for Student Athletes’ through Financial Literacy and Personal Marketing. 

If you are or have ever been a student, I am sure that you can testify that financial literacy was something that you wished you had more training and education on in college-and even before. With little to no idea how to manage the money we’re making or what decisions are best for us, we often fall short of what we can accomplish in our financial goals.

Chrissy Earl and Wheeler Flemming, an extraordinary couple, saw that insufficiency and decided to do something about it. Just like that, VicTreeFi was born.

They are “focused on financial education” and empowering young professionals with the tools, knowledge and confidence to be able to manage their earnings in a way that actually motivates them to want to learn and engage in financial literacy.

Currently Chrissy and Wheeler are working with 7 colleges and 60 Girl Scout Troops, aiding them in their journey to graduation and careers with the concepts of how to manage, save, invest, etc. their money.

The newest development in the VicTreeFi story is their new NIL Compliance Software. Chrissy explained that NIL is, in short, that “collegiate student athletes across the country are now empowered to pursue name, image, and likeness opportunities” She then explained how the legislation for NIL changes frequently, varies from state to state and school to school and with all of that, confusion from athletes- which is why such a software is so important.

The two explained that while universities as a whole need assistance, individual athletes and athletes at smaller universities who might not get as much exposure or have their own agents, need even more help supporting and marketing themselves. And with VicTreeFi, every athlete will be able to get that exposure that they need to promote themselves.

“VicTreeFi will be a way to connect student athletes with businesses that are in our program. Because right now businesses don’t know what they can do to meet the student athletes” and vice versa.

To ensure that they were building software that would be truly beneficial, Chrissy and Wheeler sat down with lawyers and college representatives to talk out all of the implications of NIL and about the students who wished to participate.

Universities are hungry for a consistent way for students to disclose the information that they need to introduce themselves while being in compliance with all school, state and other NIL regulations. To accomplish this goal, Chrissy and Wheeler created Phase 1 of their software, building a “LinkedIn style page”- which they hope to release by January.

Within the platform there is a survey that the students can quickly answer, even from their phone. All the athlete needs to do is describe their contract, upload their contract and let the school look at it. The next step?

Wheeler described how the athletes could include the link to this platform into, for example, their Instagram bios. “It’s a landing page where you can do a quick Sharewell link on your social media, it takes you to the page. The page will show the athlete’s profile to show who they are, where they went to school, where they grew up and what they’re interested in doing.

When asked what their thought process going into building this new software was, Chrissy happily told us, “We just really dove kind of head first and we love it. We’ve loved working with these schools.”

How did they get into partnerships with universities? They started calling schools and introducing themselves and immediately started growing. They already had financial literacy training in place for some of these states that required financial literacy, such as Georgia, Florida and Alabama so it was easier for them to introduce their new software.

Most recently, the Lubbock Christian University Chaparrals and Lady Chaparrals have teamed up with VicTreeFi to ensure NIL legislation compliance and promote the well-being of student athletes.

Using VicTreeFi’s programming, Lubbock these universities will offer financial literacy and life skills training to all athletes. Additionally, contract disclosure and review can be conducted within the VicTreeFi compliance platform.

They are also currently working with several schools in Texas because Texas requires financial literacy and they enacted their legislation on July 1st.

“One of the other schools we’re working with is Birmingham Southern, who Wheeler played basketball for. “ Chrissy added.

Stage two is kind of the next step where businesses can actually connect with student athletes and purchase and have money go to the student athletes in a compliant way. To essentially create a checkout process that will go through the school’s compliance department to approve it. Upon approval, the e-commerce transactions will be completed. It’s a way for all parties to make sure that before a transaction actually goes through, it’s been approved by both parties, the school and the player, that if there needs to be a contract in place that’s seen. Once these conditions are met, the transaction can be completed.

Chrissy and Wheeler make the perfect team to tackle all of their goals. Chrissy heads their marketing and Public relations efforts while Wheeler manages the coding portions of their software. Wheeler explained why he was so excited to code the software on his own, and allow Chrissy and himself to head the coding process in-house: “I can make it exactly what I want to. I have control over the entire process and can provide things faster. By having the tools and knowing how to do it, I can get my company and grow it at my own rate.”

Another exciting journey that Wheeler and Chrissy have begun is their podcast called “Name, Image, Likeness” where they interview athletic directors, student athletes, and compliance officers.

With so much to tackle, the day-to-day responsibilities seem as though they would take the full 24 hours of the day. The couple walks us through their typical day:

Wheeler spends almost all day coding and formatting the software

In the morning, Chrissy starts out working out any marketing endeavors.

Then she touches base with any schools that they are working with or in the process of partnering with.

In the afternoons, Chrissy and Wheeler typically have a few meetings with schools to discuss either financial aid or athletic programs.

The rest of the day they spend developing new content. Such as live workshops with students and with girl Scouts.

Chrissy also manages the accounting portion of their business as well.

To help with their workload, they do have contract workers/partners across the country who assist with programming, including teams in Virginia and Michigan.

“Every day we’re learning something new about running a business. We get a whole new challenge, but it’s been pretty fun. It’s kind of addicting.” Wheeler and Chrissy shared.

Moving forward VicTreeFi is looking to move their software into Tennessee in January, 2022. Tennessee is set to pass their legislation in January, which will allow VicTreeFi to tackle their regulations and enter Tennessee Universities.

“VicTreeFi is an educational technology company, focused on financial education. We partner with schools and community organizations to promote financial wellness. Our mission is to introduce our users to financial concepts prior to graduation and entrance into the workforce. We want your students to learn how to manage money and we want your organization to become a leader in financial education.”

– VicTreeFi’s Mission Statement

To find out more about VicTreeFi and what they do visit their website or listen to their podcast here!

