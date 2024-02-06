Plug and Play Announces First Ever Supply Chain & Logistics Innovation Day

Join Plug and Play Tech Center on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 1:00 – 6:00 PM (EST) at the DeSoto Hotel in Historic Downtown Savannah to listen to inspiring pitches from innovative startups as they showcase how their solutions can help increase safety, boost productivity, strengthen the labor force, and make your operations more efficient and sustainable. Attendees will also hear an industry trend report from Plug and Play Ventures and learn how their partners are incorporating new technologies into their businesses.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, discover groundbreaking technologies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions.

Whether you’re a seasoned expert or just starting your journey in this field, Supply Chain & Logistics Innovation Day is the place to be!

For more information, please check out the registration page for. the event.