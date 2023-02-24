Plug and Play Savannah to Host Series of Innovative Events to Transform Logistics

Savannah, GA – Plug and Play Savannah is proud to announce a series of events designed to showcase innovative technologies in the supply chain and logistics space. The first event, Innovation Alley, will take place on March 8th at the Savannah Convention Center from 3-5 PM and will serve as a reception immediately following the Georgia Logistics Summit. With 30 startups presenting new solutions focused on maritime, trucking, warehousing, and advanced manufacturing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the logistics industry.

Plug and Play Savannah is partnering with the Georgia Port Authority, Maersk, Georgia Power, SEDA, Foram Group, SLIC (Savannah Logistics Innovation Council), Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, and Georgia Southern University to ensure a successful event. These partnerships demonstrate the dedication of Plug and Play Savannah to

bring about positive change to the logistics industry.

The following day, March 9th, from 11 AM – 5 PM, Plug and Play Savannah will host a stage session and networking reception at Savannah Station. This event is open to the public and will feature 20 startups with technologies changing the landscape of logistics. Participants hope to become part of Plug and Play Savannah’s Batch Two, which will gain access to resources

through Plug and Play’s Supply Chain Accelerator program. This program focuses on early- tonlate-stage, growth-driven companies and offers education, mentorship, and funding to ensure their success.

As a Silicon Valley based venture capital firm and corporate innovation platform, Plug and Play is uniquely positioned to transform the logistics industry. Their successful history of investing in hundreds of innovative companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi demonstrate their commitment to driving innovation in various

industries.

Registration is required to attend the March 9th event at Savannah Station, and those interested can reserve their place ahead of time on Eventbrite. For more information about these events, please visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ or contact

[email protected]