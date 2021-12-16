Pitch at Dig South’s Wild Pitch – Apply Before Dec 31st

The Dig South Tech Summit will take place May 11- 13, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Dig South’s Summit welcomes tech founders, investors, entrepreneurs and executives from some of the biggest global brands and the South’s most scalable startups each year. With testimonials from well-known business leaders and CEOs such as Gary Vaynerchuk (CEO Vaynermedia), Christopher Bernat (CRO Vapor Apparel), and Liza Landsman (former President of Jet.com), the conference is well-known in the startup world. The event’s Wild Pitch competition is a particularly notable opportunity for startup founders to raise capital and grow their companies.

Wild Pitch, which is often referred to as “the South’s Capitol of Capital,” celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Early and growth-stage startups should apply for the chance to pitch. During the competition, startups will pitch to both a panel of judges and a live audience filled with top-shelf investors, founders, tech executives, and other business leaders. The competition will take place on Friday, May 13th with the winner receiving a $5,000 corporate membership to DIG NATION: The South’s Tech Tribe.

Currently, there are limited spots available, and the deadline to apply for consideration is December 31, 2021.

Learn more about Wild Pitch and apply here: https://www.digsouthtechsummit.com/

About Dig South

DIG SOUTH is the South’s Tech Hub. We focus on innovation in technology, business, marketing and culture, publishing the best of what’s happening across the region. DIG SOUTH produces DIG SOUTH Tech Summit, South Pod, Wild Pitch Wednesday, DIG Café and supports the DIG NATION Member Community. Visit digsouth.com and dignation.co for details.

DIG SOUTH Tech Summit is where leading global brands connect with the South’s most innovative tech companies. More than 2000+ attendees, 120+ speakers and 100+ investors participate in deep dive sessions, prime networking shindigs plus our investor pitch events. DIG sessions focus on content for mid-market and growth-stage companies. Our Wild Pitch demo day features the hottest early and growth-stage companies in the region. Tracks include emerging technology, business growth, digital marketing, fintech, blockchain, healthtech and more.