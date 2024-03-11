Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Announces Call for Proposals for Community Research Grant Program

NEWS PROVIDED BY THE PARTNERSHIP FOR INCLUSIVE INNOVATION

The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (PIN) launched in 2020 with the mission to catalyze innovation, opportunity, and shared economic prosperity through public-private partnerships. PIN defines inclusive innovation as improving access and opportunities for all Georgians to drive innovation and creating an opportunity for all of us to thrive together as part of the innovation ecosystem. Inclusive innovation includes geographic, racial, gender, and socio-economic equity.

PIN recently announced a call for local governments (cities and counties) and university research teams in Georgia to secure funding and support for innovative smart city and civic innovation projects to address community issues. A community-research team includes, at a minimum, one (1) Project Lead from a city or county and two (2) researchers from a higher education institution. Research teams should be multi-disciplinary and/or multi-university.

Funding is up to $150,000 per team for a one-year pilot project. This year’s theme is artificial intelligence. While strict alignment with the program theme is not obligatory for selection in this year’s cohort, a proposal that integrates artificial intelligence into a project with substantial community impact is more likely to be selected.

The application deadline is April 30, 2024. Learn more at an upcoming informational webinar on April 4, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST, and on PIN’s website.