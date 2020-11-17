Each year, the Global Entrepreneurship Network, an organization that connects entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and more, celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW). This year’s GEW runs from November 16th to November 22nd.

Powered by the Kauffman Foundation, GEW “is a collection of tens of thousands of events, activities and competitions each November that inspire millions to explore their potential as an entrepreneur while fostering connections and increasing collaboration within their ecosystems.”

GEW takes place in over 180 countries around the globe. You can participate in these opportunities, which are virtual. Visit www.genglobal.org/gew to get connected to activities and resources that will help you start and scale your business.

