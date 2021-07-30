Part-time Youth Coding Instructor for Kids Kode

The Creative Coast is seeking a part-time coding instructor to teach youth in grades 3rd to 8th grade how to code! Kids Kode has traditionally served as a summer camp through our partnership with local community centers. We’re looking to bring youth opportunities in the fall as well!

What you’ll be doing:

– Assist in identifying the right curriculum for the Kids Kode program

– Utilize established curriculum to teach kids programming at community centers in Savannah

– Set up the course schedule

What we’re looking for:

– Someone with coding experience

– Someone who is both encouraging and patient as they work with multiple kids – Someone who is passionate about STEAM/STEM education – It’s not a requirement, but if you’ve got past experience working as a teacher or within the field of education, that’s a plus! (This could be a great position for a teacher seeking some work on the side)

If you’re interested in the position, please send a cover letter explaining why you’d like to be the instructor for Kids Kode along with your resume to kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org.