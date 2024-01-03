Papaya Reusables Offering $10K Grant for Female Entrepreneurs

Want to see more funding opportunities? Click HERE.

“As a woman in business and mama of two, I know that starting a company is no easy feat. From the calls during naptime to the endless work nights. From the highs, the lows and everything in between. Life as an entrepreneur is exhilarating – but it’s also freakin’ hard! So, finding that village of people who believe in you, support you, and stand in your corner is absolutely critical.” — Rena Green, Co-Founder of Papaya

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Papaya Reusables, a sustainable paper towel brand and women-owned business, is offering The Papaya Grant. The grant offers $10,000 in funding to a female-owned small business located in the United States.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2024. The grant application requires providing information on current entrepreneurial challenges, the brand mission, and the intended use of the grant funds.

In order to apply, complete an online application at the weblink below and submit a short video describing yourself.

Apply now: https://www.papayareusables.com/pages/grant#shopify-section-template–16812192956655__grant-form\