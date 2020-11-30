Pacific Cycle, a bicycle distributor and parent company to Schwinn, Mongoose and Kid Trax, will be moving to the Georgia International Trade Center, at the border of Effingham and Chatham Counties, from a smaller location in Chatham County. The company will rent 1 million square feet and this will serve as the center for their east coast imports.

To learn more about Pacific Cycle, visit their site.

https://www.pacific-cycle.com

To learn more about the Georgia International Trade Center visit their site.

https://gitcsavannah.com