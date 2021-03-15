NEWS PROVIDED BY OXOS Medical, Inc.

Science and technology of Deployed Rugged Handheld X-ray connects OXOS to defense industry innovators, business mentors, and Department of Defense leaders.

Dr. Gregory Kolovich, OXOS Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, uses the Micro C Medical Imaging System for pre-operative diagnosis.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Selected as one of 10 finalists in the U.S. Army xTechSearch 5 program, OXOS Medical received a prize of $120,000 in non-dilutive funding and moved into the final round of the competition taking place at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) conference in October 2021. As a finalist, OXOS will benefit from the xTechSearch program’s education, mentorship, and networking opportunities, integrating its Micro C Medical Imaging System into the Army‘s quest to tackle its most critical modernization challenges. Sponsored by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)), the competition will culminate in a grand prize of an additional $250,000 for the winner.

We greatly welcome this unique access to the Army’s Science and Technology ecosystem. OXOS can incorporate the future of X-ray into the Army’s modernization vision.” — Evan Ruff, CEO and Co-Founder – OXOS Medical

Evan Ruff, OXOS CEO and Co-founder, and Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder, presented OXOS Medical to business and Army experts in a highly competitive pitch round. OXOS joins the xTech Community, operated by FedTech, a group of defense innovators, mentors, Department of Defense leaders, and FedTech advisors. CEO Evan Ruff observed, “We greatly welcome this unique access to the Army’s Science and Technology ecosystem. OXOS can incorporate the future of X-ray into the Army’s modernization vision. With that collaboration, we look forward to pursuing opportunities within Army labs, receiving operational and technical feedback from Army stakeholders, and aligning our imaging solutions with actual users and buyers in the U.S. Army.”