OXOS’s unique patented positioning system gives providers a safer radiographic imaging device for use with the most vulnerable populations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 15, 2021 – OXOSⓇ Medical (OXOS) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued 510(k) clearance for the company to market its Micro CⓇ Medical Imaging System, a handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDR) system, for use in pediatric radiography.

Medical x-ray imaging is necessary to accurately diagnose and treat a variety of conditions, but exposure to ionizing radiation must be kept especially low in children. The FDA recommends that pediatric medical x-ray imaging exams use the lowest radiation dose necessary and efforts should be made to minimize risk by reducing unnecessary exposure to ionizing radiation, especially in pediatric populations.

“Radiation exposure is a major concern in pediatric imaging, and it’s something I focus on intently for both my younger patients and my children,” says Dr. Gregory Kolovich, a practicing orthopedic surgeon and OXOS Medical ’s Chief Medical Officer. “With the Micro C, I can be sure that I am exposing my youngest patients to the absolute lowest dose possible while still getting the image quality I need to make an accurate diagnosis.”