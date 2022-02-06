Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time to Honor Women in STEM During March 10th Event at Front Porch Improv

Savannah, GA (February 4, 2022) – Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time is thrilled to announce Operation: STEMpowered, a Women in STEM Panel and Awards Ceremony, to take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Front Porch Improv (210 W. Victory Drive in Savannah). In its second year, the event will celebrate women who are leading in diverse STEM industries both locally and across the nation.

Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time is a 501(c)3 non-profit established in 2016 by engineer and Savannah-native Ambria Berksteiner, who launched the organization to help close the gender gap between men and women working in STEM careers. Specifically, the purpose of the organization is to educate, enlighten, and empower young Women of Color to become leaders in STEM. This is achieved through interactive programming that allows local K-12 youth to learn about and garner hands-on experience around topics ranging from science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also called STEM. Furthermore, the non-profit highlights women working and leading in these industries as role models and mentors for the future generations of women in STEM careers.

“We always tell children, whether it’s on t.v. or in books, that they can be anything they want to be – a doctor, an engineer, etc. – and that’s great, but are we actually giving them the tools to pursue those careers? What does it mean to work in these careers? What does it take to get there?,” said Berksteiner.

The Operation: STEMpowered evening will recognize and award nine women for their work and achievement in STEM as well as feature the honorees in a panel led by Berksteiner. The panel discussion offers a platform for the honorees to share insights and inspiration from their respective fields, which range from computer programming to engineering and education. “Their efforts to support STEM education have impacted our youth and others within the Savannah community and beyond. Through their service, they have educated, enlightened, and empowered many young women to succeed in the areas of STEM,” said Berksteiner. Attendees will learn what it means to both study STEM and work in various professions in the STEM sectors. The event honorees will be announced over the coming weeks on Facebook and Instagram via the organization’s social channels at @operationonestematatime.

The evening begins at 6:00 pm for networking, and the panel discussion and award ceremony starts at 6:30 pm. The price to attend is $15 per person and includes hor d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available. All members of the Savannah community are encouraged to attend, including K-12 youth. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Operation One STEM at a Time Change Agent Scholarship fund, which will be presented to a Savannah-Chatham County Public School young woman who plans to major in a STEM-related field.

Tickets sales begin on Monday, February 7th. Follow @operationonestematatime on Facebook and Instagram for the link to purchase tickets.

The Operation: STEMpowered Women in STEM Panel and Awards Ceremony is sponsored by the Creative Coast and the State Farm – Mike Holland Agency. Interested in sponsoring the event or volunteering? Contact operationonestematatime@gmail.com.

About Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time

Operation Changing the World One STEM at a Time Inc. was launched in 2016 while Ambria Berksteiner attended Spelman College. Through various programs, the organization provides mentoring to young Women of Color who are interested in pursuing STEM-related careers.

