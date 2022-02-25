Operation: Changing the World One STEM Announces Honorees for March 10th STEMpowered Event

Savannah, GA (February 25, 2022) – Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time has announced the honorees for its Operation: STEMpowered, a Women in STEM Panel and Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Front Porch Improv (210 W. Victory Drive in Savannah). Six women from diverse backgrounds in computer programming, engineering, medicine, and education will be highlighted for their achievements and efforts to support STEM education in the Savannah community and beyond.

The Honorees Include:

Marsha Tomlin – Engineer Process Analyst at Gulfstream Aerospace

Alexis Burkes – RVT, MS Practice Manager at Case Veterinary Hospital

Jessica Wynn – STEM Educator

Naomi Pitts – Creator of the Cancer in College Blog

Victoria Baylor – Mindset & Clarity Coach

Sage Batchelor – Co-founder of the Girls Who Code Savannah Chapter

Melodie Welch – Projects Controls Supervisor at Southern Company (Georgia Power)

Ambria Berksteiner, founder of Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time, will lead the honorees in a panel discussion. Event attendees will have the opportunity to hear insights and inspiration from each of the women leading in STEM.

The evening begins at 6:00 pm for networking, and the panel discussion and award ceremony starts at 6:30 pm. The price to attend is $15 per person and includes hor d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available. All members of the Savannah community are encouraged to attend, including K-12 youth. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Operation: One STEM at a Time Change Agent Scholarship fund, which will be presented to a Savannah-Chatham County Public School young woman who plans to major in a STEM-related field.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/operationstempowered-a-women-in-stem-panel-discussion-and-awards-ceremony-tickets-263954483967

The Operation: STEMpowered Women in STEM Panel and Awards Ceremony is sponsored by the Creative Coast and the State Farm – Mike Holland Agency. Interested in sponsoring the event or volunteering? Contact operationonestematatime@gmail.com.

About Operation: Changing the World One STEM at a Time

Operation Changing the World One STEM at a Time Inc. was launched in 2016 while Ambria Berksteiner attended Spelman College. Through various programs, the organization provides mentoring to young Women of Color who are interested in pursuing STEM-related careers.

