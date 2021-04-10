News provided by Georgia Tech Savannah’s Center for Education Integrating Science, Math, and Computing

Georgia Tech Savannah’s Center for Education Integrating Science, Math, and Computing (CEISMC) announced the return of in-person STEMlabs on Saturdays. CEISMC’s Saturday STEMlabs is a program for students in 3rd – 12th grade who are interested in discovering and learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math. Every session is designed to inspire and enrich a student’s STEM interest. Fun and learning go hand-in-hand here as everyone is guaranteed 3-hours packed with experiments, hands-on learning, projects, and more!

The program will officially return on Saturday, May 1st, and features 3 different projects for children to choose from in sewable electronics, botany/sensor technology, and advanced coding. All sessions will run from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and take place at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus. Drop off begins at 8:30 AM and all participants should be picked up by 12:30 PM.

Program Grade Levels

3rd – 5th Grade

6th – 8th Grade

9th – 12th Grade

The cost to participate per child is $55. Use this discount code for $25 off: maystemlabs

CEISMC will also continue to offer other programs in a virtual capacity throughout the remainder of 2021.

To learn more and register, visit CEISMC’s site here: https://ceismc.gatech.edu/savannah/sp/stemlabs