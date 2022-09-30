October is Cybersecurity Awareness, or Better Yet, Action Month

Savannah, Ga. – October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global effort to help everyone stay safe and protected while using technology whenever and however you connect. And this year’s theme of “See Yourself in Cyber” is all about taking action. It’s not about changing to a career in cyber; it’s about taking personal responsibility. Infinity, Inc. believes deeply in taking responsibility and is proud to be a Champion again this year to promote this online safety and education initiative for individuals and businesses.

“Cybersecurity is always an issue,” says Infinity CEO Chuck Brown. “It never slows down; it just changes. Software alone isn’t going to fix this. Protection is far more of a human behavior issue. It’s about training people to always be aware, to not do certain things, and to do the things they can to be safer. And there are simple steps we can take. I know it. You know it. We just don’t necessarily want to do it.”

Founded in 2004, Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each October, is the world’s foremost initiative aimed at promoting cybersecurity awareness and best practices. It is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The theme for 2022 aims to highlight some of the emerging challenges that exist in the world of cybersecurity today with all our devices and constantly connected living. Its goal is also to provide straightforward, actionable guidance that anyone can follow to create a safe and secure digital world for themselves and their loved ones.

So all month long, Infinity and other Champions are promoting these 4 key behaviors to encourage everyone to take control of their online lives. There are many ways to be more safe and secure online but practicing just these cybersecurity basics can make a huge difference:

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Use Strong Passwords and a Password Manager Update Your Software Recognize and Report Phishing

For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, keep up with Infinity, Inc. or visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

