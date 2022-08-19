Ocean Exchange’s Solutions Inspiring Action Offering Three $100k Awards

The Ocean Exchange is looking for Solutions Inspiring Action for their 2022 Award Cycle for the Orcelle® and Neptune Awards, both of which offer monetary awards. This year the organization is also offering a third award called the Innovation Award for Transportation and Logistics Hubs. The new award focusses on solutions for both life below water AND on land, which differs it from the Orcelle and Neptune Awards. Each award will offer $100,000 to their respective winners. Ocean Exchange provides details on each award as below…

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orcelle® Award

“Sustainable logistics for a world in motion” is our statement of purpose at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. For us sustainability is a broad theme where we assign equal importance to our environmental and social aspects. Accordingly, our 2022 Orcelle Award will go to the solution that creates most sustainable value for our business in regard to social, community or environmental issues, whether on land or at sea.

The Neptune Award 2021

The Neptune Award is given to the solution that advances our understanding of the ocean and that helps minimize our impact on these resources, even while using them for human benefit, resulting in more resilient bodies of water including healthy marine life and coastlines

The Innovation Award for Transportation and Logistics Hubs

This award will be given to the solution that advances ocean-, inland-, and air- PORTS and other logistics HUBS. Seeking innovations that make ports/hubs more sustainable with technologies that support clean water & air, conservation of precious natural resources near ports/hubs, efficient road/rail/warehousing supporting the ports, and state of the art sustainable port-hub land management.

The deadline to apply for all awards is 11:59PM GMT – Monday, August 29, 2022. Finalists will be selected by our Solutions Review Team to travel to Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA (expenses paid) to present at Ocean Exchange Oct 23-25, 2022.

To learn more about all the requirements and guidelines for the competition, visit the Ocean Exchange’s website HERE.

About The Ocean Exchange

Ocean Exchange is a global ecosystem whose mission is to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and the sustainable blue economy. A 501(c)(3), we fulfill this mission through a rigorous, multi-level program that includes annual awards; promoting registered Solutions Inspiring Action across multiple communication channels; and facilitating access to the global network comprising our Board, Delegates, Solutions Review Team, Executive Team, and other experts.