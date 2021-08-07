Ocean Exchange Accepting Applications for Solutions Inspiring Action

The Ocean Exchange is looking for Solutions Inspiring Action for their 2021 Award Cycle for the Orcelle® and Neptune Awards, both of which offer monetary awards.

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orcelle® Award

This award offers a $100,000 prize and will be given to “the innovation that demonstrates the greatest combined sustainable and economic value to WW’s business.” WW is a global shipping and logistics solutions company that aims to create more sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions.

The Neptune Award 2021

This award also offers a $100,000 prize and will be “given to the solution that advances our understanding of the ocean and that helps minimize our impact on these resources, even while using them for human benefit, resulting in more resilient bodies of water including healthy marine life and coastlines.”

Both award categories will focus on innovations or solutions that are working or active prototypes and can be materials, devices, processes, and systems. They should also be centered around and have an impact when it comes to economic growth and sustainability. The deadline to apply for both awards is 11:59PM GMT – Monday, August 23, 2021.

Those who are accepted in this round will move on to the Semi-Final round, which closes on September 13, 2021. Finalists will be announced on September 27, 2021, and the finalist event will take place on October 24-26, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

To learn more about all the requirements and guidelines for the competition, visit the Ocean Exchange’s website here.

About The Ocean Exchange

OceanExchange.org is a 501c3 with the sole mission to help advance the adoption of solutions in the field of sustainability. We seek solutions with working prototypes that reduce waste and the use of nature’s resources while increasing productivity and respecting cultures around the world.