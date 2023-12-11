Now Announcing THE GRIT CONFERENCE 2024 T-shirt Design Competition

Stay tuned to all GRIT happenings and opportunities by following @gritconference on social media.

We are looking for an inspiring, cool t-shirt design related to our 2024 GRIT conference theme. Interested in designing it? Join our GRIT CONFERENCE T-shirt Design Competition. All are welcome to apply!

GRIT is the coastal region’s predominant networking & educational event for CREATIVES, TECHIES, and ENTREPRENEURS. The two-day conference is set to take place from February 29 to March 1, 2024 in Savannah at the Savannah Civic Center. This year’s theme is “Leap Into the Future.”

Prize:

2 VIP Tickets, Recognition on stage at the Closing Ceremony, and the ability to showcase your artwork at the event*

Design Requirements:

– Design is for the front of t-shirt only (back will be sponsor logos)

– One color print

– Note that 2-3 different color t-shirts will be printed for staff, volunteers and conference attendees.

– Design size for center-chest print: 8-10 inches.

– Design size for full-front print: 10-12 inches (width) x 10-14 inches (height).

Printing requirements:

– Supported file types – JPG, PNG, and SVG

– Standard size for the design file – 100 MB (JPG, PNG) or 20 MB (SVG)

– Maximum resolution – 30000 x 30000 px

The application deadline is January 4, 2024 at 11:59pm.

Learn more about the GRIT Conference here: https://www.thegritconference.com.

Ready to apply?

Find the online application HERE.