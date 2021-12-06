November Hedera Hashgraph

The Hedera Hashgraph Savannah Meetup allows attendees to learn…

-Best practices

-About using Hedera network services

-How hashgraph works

-From the teams building an entirely new class of applications on Hedera.

-These meetups offer a great opportunity for community members to connect, have fun, and gain knowledge on how to be a part of the shift to our decentralized future.

Watch this November’s episode for the latest!

What is Hedera Hashgraph?

A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm. Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedera. Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.

