November 23, 2020

With Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday, November 26th. This will be a slower week in the Creative Coast community. Our staff will be out of the office from Wednesday, November 25th, through Friday, November 27th. We will return on Monday, November 30th.

The Creative Coast is grateful for you and your support. However you celebrate this unique season, we hope you and yours have a wonderful holiday!

Watch for this week’s news and events coming up next week! Links can be found below.

Links:

This Week’s Events

Hostess City Toastmasters on Tuesday, November 24th via Zoom @ 6:15p

Creative Coast Office Closed – November 26th

Creative Coast Office Closed – November 27th

Register for Next Week’s Events

More events in the community…

Practice your professional public speaking with Hostess City Toastmasters every Tuesday at 6:15p via Zoom

Featured News

Reminder

You have one week left to participate in the #chooseSAVANNAH social media contest. The contest ends at 11:59pm on Monday, November 30th!

The Creative Coast launched the #chooseSAVANNAH campaign to help spread the word that our beautiful City is a wonderful place to live and work. The campaign encourages the use of several incentives for remote tech workers and businesses to relocate to Savannah. Share with someone who is interested in relocating permanently to the Hostess City!

You can join the campaign by making your own #chooseSAVANNAH video for a chance to win either a two-night stay in downtown Savannah or brand new podcasting equipment!

The Prizes

The Brooklyn on Broughton makes for the perfect vacation or staycation!

OR

Neewer Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder Kit: 18-inch Outer 52W 5500K Dimmable LED Light Ring with White/Orange Filter

“Capture studio-quality audio for podcasting, YouTube™ videos, game streaming, Skype™ calls and music, with Snowball—the world’s most popular family of USB microphones.”

Emart Photo Video Studio includes a 8.5 x 10ft Green Screen Backdrop Stand Kit, Photography Background Support System and a 10 x12ft 100% Cotton Muslin Chromakey Backdrop

ICYMI…

This is a huge week for businesses. Now more than ever, many businesses are relying on eCommerce sales as consumers choose to stay indoors and shop from their homes rather than venture into crowds for holiday shopping.

When it comes to designing, marketing and running your eCommerce shop, the details really do matter! This Lunchtime Topic covers twelve months of traffic building goodness in less than an hour. Featured presenter Blake Ellis, covered everything from how to drive visitors to your site to utilizing context to increase conversion and making your customers feel secure, plus much, much more! Watch eCommerce expert and Founder of CommerceV3 share the best way to increase conversions for your online shop.

