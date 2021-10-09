Nominate a Small Business ROCK STAR!

Are you a small business rock star? Do you know a small business rock star?

Each year the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) partner to celebrate small businesses in the state of Georgia with their Small Business ROCK STAR award. Since the launch of the awards, the program has received more than 2,000 nominations and honored 33 small businesses as Small Business ROCK STARS. The awards recognize small businesses taking risks and innovating as well as their outreach and impact with a focus on why these qualities abound in Georgia.

The nomination form for their 2022 Small Business Rock Star Awards is now open. You can apply or nominate an exceptional small businesses from the Technology, Manufacturing, Service or Retail industry sectors.

The nomination criteria is as follows:

Georgia corporation or LLC

In business for a minimum of three (3) years

Must not be a franchise

Must operate in a commercial facility (100% Remote Teams are still encouraged to apply)

Have more than two (2) full-time employees and less than 100 full-time employees

Have less than $30,000,000 in annual revenues

Is making a positive impact in the local community

Take a look at the 2021 Small Business ROCK STARS to learn more about the qualities they are seeking in award winners.

The nomination form closes on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Learn more and complete the nomination form by visiting their page here.

About the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD)

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, aligning workforce education and training with in-demand jobs, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development.

About the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA)

The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) is a non-profit association of professionals and volunteers who are involved with the economic development of the cities and counties of Georgia. GEDA was organized to increase the effectiveness of individuals involved in the practice of economic development in Georgia by encouraging cooperation, exchange of information, and upgrading of professional skills. GEDA strives to achieve a closer working relationship among professionals and volunteers engaged in economic development in Georgia. Join us as we create a better Georgia.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.