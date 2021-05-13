The Company:

We are Nine Line Apparel. We are one of the fastest growing companies on the Georgia coast. We are passionate about our country, our company, our customers, our people, and our American-made products. We work hard and play hard.

Founded by patriots for patriots, we’re determined to ensure the survival of liberty and true American values. As a lifestyle brand, Nine Line symbolizes the distress call echoed on the battlefield to protect our nation’s heroes. we aim to be our brother’s keeper and start a conversation between those who served and those who support them. Through fierce grit and prowess, we are unwavering in our mission to be relentlessly patriotic. (Learn more about our mission and values on our website.)

We have a complex technical infrastructure and our continually looking to innovate and streamline how we do things; this is where you come in. You will be leading this effort.

The Position

The Director of Technology, will serve as a key member of the executive team and will be responsible for driving the technical vision and strategy. This role is equal parts strategic visionary, technology executor and problem-solver. You should be equally comfortable in the board room, as you are rolling up your sleeves and solving a tech problem on the shop floor.

Primary Duties:

Maintaining, streamlining, and improving our technology infrastructure which includes ecommerce, ERP (SAP) and other solutions, including hardware used in warehousing, on-site servers, and cloud-based solutions. Special areas of focus are areas which impact customer experience and bottom line including sales orders, workflow and timelines.

Preventing downtime and loss of data within the organization as it relates to technology by implementing a full disaster recovery plan.

Handle relationships including pricing/terms with outside vendors on technology purchases and work closely with finance on budget and tech purchases.

Reduce waste (both time & money) by identifying opportunities for process/operational improvements and implementing new technology in all departments.

Manage technology team inclusive of software engineering and more traditional IT support.

Required Skills:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the Technology field with specialty in large scale information technology operations management, development operations, project management, strategic planning preferred.

Knowledge of ERP systems (SAP Preferred)

Familiarity with maintaining onsite servers

Technical understanding of wireless and IoT devices, especially for supply chain/logistics/warehouse.

Superior organizational and leadership skills

Exceptional problem-solving skills. Ability to think and react quickly.

Nice to haves:

Familiarity with apparel production

Familiarity with eCommerce websites preferably Shopify

Military background

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $1.00 – $100,000.00 per year

Benefits:

Dental Insurance

Employee Discount

Flexible Schedule

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

Parental Leave

Tuition Reimbursement

Vision Insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Education:

Master’s (Preferred)

Experience:

Management Experience: 10 years (Preferred)

Leadership Experience: 10 years (Preferred)

Work Location:

One location

Work Remotely:

No

To learn more and apply, visit The Creative Coast job board here:

https://thecreativecoast.works/