Nick Palumbo Announced as Creative Coast Executive Director

Savannah, GA (April 25, 2024) – ​​Nick Palumbo, a dynamic community leader and advocate for the creative economy, has been selected as the new Executive Director of The Creative Coast.

The Creative Coast Board of Directors selected Palumbo following a search to replace former Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett, who stepped down on March 31st. The Creative Coast is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting, supporting, and developing the creative and technology communities to positively impact the economy in the greater Savannah region.

“Nick Palumbo is an exceptional leader and innovator who has spent much of his time in Savannah connecting our community together in pursuit of ambitious goals and objectives,” said Jim Collins, Chairman of the Creative Coast Board of Directors. “We are confident that he will bring this same collaborative approach to catalyzing an innovation economy in Coastal Georgia.”

While in this new leadership role, Palumbo will continue to serve on the Savannah City Council, where he has represented Savannah’s 4th District since 2019. As an Alderman, Palumbo has spearheaded a number of innovative programs that are transforming the quality of life in Savannah. Among them, Palumbo:

Helped create the first sustainable to-go cup program in the United States, diverting tens of thousands of single-use plastics out of our environment.

Led Council in the passage of the landmark 100% Clean Energy Pledge, setting the City’s trajectory toward 100% clean and renewable energy consumption.

Led the passage of the landmark Vision Zero Pledge, which aims to eliminate all traffic deaths from City rights of way.

Spearheaded an effort that raised more than $10 million in infrastructure funding for Tide to Town, Savannah’s multi-use path and trail network.

“The Creative Coast is poised to become the flagship organization for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Coastal Empire. It is an incredible honor to be selected for this position, and I am excited to lead a notable community of changemakers and trailblazers to take the organization to new heights,” said Palumbo. “I am also excited to announce the promotion of Kait Lance as the Creative Coast’s Director of Operations. Kait has done an incredible job leading the organization through this transition and brings a wealth of experience and drive to the organization that is going to absolutely shine in her new role. I am proud to work with her and the team at the Creative Coast.”



To learn more about The Creative Coast and join the movement as the #1 place to launch your business, visit www.thecreativecoast.org.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast’s mission is to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. The 501(c)3 non-profit serves the entrepreneurial, technology & creative community of the Savannah region. Funded by the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the Georgia Southern University Business Innovation Group, the Advanced Technology Development Center, and the City of Savannah, the organization builds and supports the creative economy in Savannah through educational and social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Learn more at www.thecreativecoast.org.