NextDoor Foundation Keeps it Local with $5K Microgrant Opportunities

There’s nothing better than supporting a local business. Nextdoor Foundation and Hello Alice are doing exactly that by offering microgrants for small businesses. But time is running out! You have until this Friday (12/16) to submit your application. You’ll get:

One-time $5,000 grant to support your small business

Public recognition for your contributions to your community

Participation in 1-2 events with your fellow winners to share your successes and lessons learned

Ad credits to promote your local business on the Nextdoor Platform

Access to trainings on how to thrive as a small business, including Nextdoor’s Recession Playbook

To be eligible to enter a business in the Program, you (“Officer”) must be all of the following as of the first day of the Program Period (defined below):

Be majority (51%) owned and/or operated by a person of color(s);

A legal resident of one of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia; excluding US Territories.

Eighteen (18) years of age or older (19 in AL and NE).

To be eligible to participate in the program, the business (“Entrant”) must meet all of the following criteria as of the first day of the Program Period:

Be a for-profit business;

Have less than $1M in 2021 gross annual revenue;

Have between 1 – 25 employees (including part-time and contract staff)

Have a commitment to community; AND

Have a clear plan for how the funds would help achieve a business goal.

Click here to apply today!