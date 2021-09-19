New Small Business Grant offers $150,000 in Winnings for 30 Small Latina-Owned Businesses across the U.S.!

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation has partnered with TikTok to create ‘Creciendo con TikTok,’ a partnership that supports entrepreneurship, content creation, tech education/career development, and leadership development.

This $150,000 Grant Fund is a product of this partnership and will allow 30 Small Latinx Businesses across the US to be celebrated and rewarded. $5,000 will go to each of the 30 selected business owners who have proven their dedication, hard work, and ex-business tactics. If you are a sole proprietorship, partnership, LLC, cooperative, or other Schedule C business, you are eligible to apply!

To enter you must meet the qualification outlines listed below:

• Must be 18+ years old.

• Must be Latinx who owns at least 51% of the business & is an active principal

• Must have been established before September 15, 2020.

• Must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident of the United States/territories.

• Business must be legally cooperative.

• Must pass both background & credit checks.

Deadline to Apply: September 30th, 2021

To learn more information about the grant and apply via their provided form, check out their page here.

More about the Hispanic Heritage Foundation:

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) was founded in 1987 by the White House, in efforts to create programs, funding and support for the Latina community in the U.S. Today the HHF is still supporting people through grants, educational opportunities and more.

“ Hispanic Heritage Foundation is an award-winning nonprofit that identifies, inspires, prepares and positions Latino leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America’s priorities…HHF promotes cultural pride, accomplishment and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. “

-Official Website