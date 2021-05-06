News provided by Carriage Trade PR

How do you make a thriving convenience store better? By making it even more convenient, of course, and that’s just what Enmarket’s new free app does.

Enmarket recently released a new mobile app with a focus on reducing customer touchpoints in its stores. A new mobile payment option is available, allowing users to pay for fuel or inside merchandise directly and securely through the app — eliminating the need to touch the pin pad or swipe a card. As an alternate touch-free option, customers can completely bypass the cash register by using the mobile app’s Scan and Go technology, powered by Skip Checkout. Scan and Go allows customers to use their mobile phone to scan products and pay for them directly from the app. Both mobile pay and Scan and Go are fully integrated with Enmarket’s Enjoy Rewards loyalty program, allowing customers to earn points and redeem rewards no matter how they choose to transact.

Besides mobile payment Scan and Go, the app will perform other services for customers, like finding Enmarket locations near them and even letting them view fuel prices. Customers can check their Enjoy Rewards point balance and monitor progress on their frequency “clubs” and fuel rewards. Signing up for enPay, Enmarket’s proprietary payment card that saves customers $.10 per gallon on fuel, is also possible directly through the mobile app.

The app also offers Enjoy Rewards members exclusive in-app coupons that are not available anywhere else, including valuable age-restricted offers on tobacco and alcohol. Users can apply for careers and give feedback to Enmarket quickly and easily directly through the app.

“Enmarket is dedicated to innovative technology that drives convenience for our customers,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “Our new app continues that tradition. Customers can leave their credit cards in their wallet – or at home – and pay directly from our app without worrying about security. It also enhances the benefits of our loyalty program, Enjoy Rewards, so that our customers save money as well as time.”

To download the latest generation of the Enmarket app and access its multiple convenient features, visit one of these two mobile app sites: tinyurl.com/z4cjtdh3 for Google Play and tinyurl.com/e645cyxu for the Apple App Store.

ABOUT ENMARKET

Enmarket, Savannah’s largest convenience store chain, employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964, the retailer was recognized in 2020 as the “Foodservice Innovator to Watch” by the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council and noted as one of “the faster growing medium-sized chains in the industry” by Convenience Store News. The company is committed to giving back to the community through many charitable contributions and volunteer efforts; and to offering fresh food, healthy snacks, and competitively priced quality fuel as part of its mission to enrich life. www.enmarket.com