On Friday, May 7th, Governor Kemp announced that a new Amazon fulfillment center would be coming to the Coastal Empire in 2022. The 640,000 square-foot facility will be located between Savannah and Pooler on Pine Meadow Drive. The center will create 1,000 full-time jobs focussed on packing and shipping. It will also feature Amazon’s automated robotics technology, which assists in the sorting and packaging process.

Job opportunities will be posted here as they become available: https://www.amazon.jobs/.